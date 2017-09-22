Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Naomi Watts Takes Her Rescue Dog for a Walk Around Town

Naomi Watts takes her dog for a walk on Wednesday afternoon (September 20) in New York City.

The 48-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was joined by her sons (not pictured) after picking them up from school.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

Naomi and her ex Liev Schreiber adopted two rescue dogs earlier this month after they were brought to the Big Apple following Hurricane Harvey. The dogs were part of a group of animals displaced from their shelter in Texas. Liev kept one dog and Naomi kept the other!
