Lorde Brings Special Guests Jack Antonoff & Khalid to iHeartRadio Music Festival

Lorde takes the stage with her pal Jack Antonoff at night two of the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday night (September 23) in Las Vegas.

The duo performed the song “Liability” off of her latest album. Jack actually co-wrote the song with Lorde.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lorde

Lorde also brought out Khalid to perform the remix version of “Homemade Dynamite” which was released earlier in the month. Check out a clip below!

In case you missed it, Lorde recently watched Lady Gaga‘s new Netflix documentary Five Foot Two and called Gaga her queen.