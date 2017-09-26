Jared Leto Promotes 'Blade Runner 2049' in Rio de Janeiro!

Jared Leto took some time to promote Blade Runner 2049 while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil!

The 45-year-old actor and entertainer attended a photo call for the upcoming movie on Monday (September 25). The film hits theaters on October 6.

Later that day, Jared was seen catching a flight out of the Rio airport surrounded by security.

Jared was in town to attend the 2017 Rock in Rio festival that weekend.

