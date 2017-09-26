Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 5:00 pm

Jared Leto Promotes 'Blade Runner 2049' in Rio de Janeiro!

Jared Leto took some time to promote Blade Runner 2049 while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil!

The 45-year-old actor and entertainer attended a photo call for the upcoming movie on Monday (September 25). The film hits theaters on October 6.

Later that day, Jared was seen catching a flight out of the Rio airport surrounded by security.

Jared was in town to attend the 2017 Rock in Rio festival that weekend.

Check out the photos of Jared Leto in Rio below…
jared leto blade runner 2049 brazil 01
jared leto blade runner 2049 brazil 02
jared leto blade runner 2049 brazil 03
jared leto blade runner 2049 brazil 04

Photos: Backgrid
