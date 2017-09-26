Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 9:07 am

Zooey Deschanel Kicks Off National Diaper Need Awareness Week!

Zooey Deschanel Kicks Off National Diaper Need Awareness Week!

Zooey Deschanel is all smiles as she carries an adorable baby boy while attending the Baby2Baby Baby Carnival Presented By Huggies held at Lombardi House on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old New Girl star helped kick off National Diaper Need Awareness Week with the donation event.

According to a recent survey by Huggies and the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 families struggle to provide clean diapers for their children, so Zooey accepted a 2.5 million diaper donation to help give to families in need.

“I’m so proud to accept @Huggies No Baby Unhugged donation of 2.5 million diapers to help @Baby2Baby families in need,” Zooey captioned with one of her Instagram posts. “It is shocking that 1 in 3 families in this country struggle to provide diapers to their children. You can help get diapers to babies who need them most. For every re-post or tweet with #DonateDiapers this week, Huggies will donate a day’s worth of diapers to the children & families Baby2Baby serves.”
Just Jared on Facebook
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 01
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 02
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 03
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 04
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 05
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 06
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 07
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 08
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 09
zooey deschanel baby boy jacob kick off national diaper need awareness week 10

Photos: Stefanie Keenan
Posted to: Charlie Pechenik, Jacob Pechenik, Zooey Deschanel

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Find out who pushed Aaron Carter to go to rehab - TMZ
  • There's a Pretty Little Liars spinoff in the works - Just Jared Jr
  • Lucy Hale is fighting back against trolls commenting on her appearance - TooFab
  • The It sequel will be released next year - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the details on the Teen Wolf finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Just Saying

    But… But… She’s so pretty…