Zooey Deschanel Kicks Off National Diaper Need Awareness Week!

Zooey Deschanel is all smiles as she carries an adorable baby boy while attending the Baby2Baby Baby Carnival Presented By Huggies held at Lombardi House on Monday (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old New Girl star helped kick off National Diaper Need Awareness Week with the donation event.

According to a recent survey by Huggies and the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 families struggle to provide clean diapers for their children, so Zooey accepted a 2.5 million diaper donation to help give to families in need.

“I’m so proud to accept @Huggies No Baby Unhugged donation of 2.5 million diapers to help @Baby2Baby families in need,” Zooey captioned with one of her Instagram posts. “It is shocking that 1 in 3 families in this country struggle to provide diapers to their children. You can help get diapers to babies who need them most. For every re-post or tweet with #DonateDiapers this week, Huggies will donate a day’s worth of diapers to the children & families Baby2Baby serves.”