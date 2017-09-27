Top Stories
Sasha Pieterse Bravely Explains Her 70 Pound Weight Gain

Is This How Jack Died on 'This Is Us'? Season Premiere Spoilers!

Khloe Kardashian Pregnant with Tristan Thompson's Baby

Wed, 27 September 2017 at 9:03 am

'Party of Five' Reboot in the Works

A Party of Five reboot is currently in the works with original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman developing the new show with a twist.

The original series was about five siblings – Bailey (Scott Wolf), Charlie (Matthew Fox), Julia (Neve Campbell), Claudia (Lacey Chabert) and baby Owen – whose parents died in a car accident.

The new series would focus on a family who immigrated to the United States, THR reports. The original Party of Five aired for six seasons on Fox and ended its run in 2000. The reboot does not yet have a network attached.
