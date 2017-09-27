Vanessa Lachey Salsas with Maksim Chmerkovskiy for 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Vanessa Lachey poses for a photo with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer did a Salsa and earned a score of 23 out of 30 points, slightly down from her performance during Ballroom Night when she got a 24.

Vanessa‘s husband Nick Lachey is also competing and while he was in the bottom two, he is safe this week.



Vanessa​ and​ Maks’ – Salsa – Dancing with the Stars