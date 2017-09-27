Top Stories
Vanessa Lachey Salsas with Maksim Chmerkovskiy for 'DWTS' Latin Night (Video)

Vanessa Lachey poses for a photo with her partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old entertainer did a Salsa and earned a score of 23 out of 30 points, slightly down from her performance during Ballroom Night when she got a 24.

Make sure to watch Vanessa‘s performance from the night before in case you missed it!

Vanessa‘s husband Nick Lachey is also competing and while he was in the bottom two, he is safe this week.


Vanessa​ and​ Maks’ – Salsa – Dancing with the Stars
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
