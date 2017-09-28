Tom Hanks Will Return as David S. Pumpkins for 'SNL' Halloween Special!

Tom Hanks is bringing David S. Pumpkins back to TV!

NBC announced that the 61-year-old actor will suit up again to reprise the Saturday Night Live character for an animated Halloween Special that will air this October.

Tom will be joined once again by his skeleton sidekicks Bobby Moynihan and Mikey Day along with new pal Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage.

Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David S. Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special airs Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

Watch the sketch that made David famous below!