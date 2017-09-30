Top Stories
Sat, 30 September 2017 at 6:00 am

Michael Douglas Reveals How He Knew Catherine Zeta-Jones Was The One

Michael Douglas knew he was going to marry Catherine Zeta Jones but one particular thing sealed the deal!

The 73-year-old actor revealed that on the first night he met Catherine, he knew he was going to walk down the aisle with her.

“The first night I met her, I found out we had the same birthday and I was like, ‘Aw, man… that seals the deal,’ and we both thought it was so great,” Michael told Extra.

He jokingly added, “Now she is up to here with having the same birthday — she wants her own day…I will give her anything she wants. I am crazy about her.”

Michael and Catherine officially tied the knot in 2000.
Photos: WENN
