Lady Gaga Announces $1 Million Donation to Hurricane & Earthquake Relief Efforts

Lady Gaga is doing her part to help the victims of the all of the recent natural disasters.

The 31-year-old entertainer took to Twitter on Saturday (September 30) to announce that she is donating $1 million to the relief efforts for the recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

“While praying every day, I’m also donating $1Mil to relief efforts for Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, José, Maria and the Mexico City earthquake,” Gaga tweeted.

Earlier that day, Gaga also took to Twitter to slam President Trump‘s “poor leadership” in the way he’s handling the hurricane that rocked Puerto Rico.

I this it's clear where the 'poor leadership' lies @realDonaldTrump Puerto Rico is part of the United States. This is our responsibility. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 30, 2017

Read Lady Gaga’s tweets inside…