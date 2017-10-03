Armie Hammer & Timothee Chalamet Suit Up for 'Call Me By Your Name' NYC Premiere

Armie Hammer wraps his arm around his co-star Timothee Chalamet while attending the premiere of their movie Call Me By Your Name during the 2017 New York Film Festival on Tuesday (October 3) in New York City.

The guys appeared on stage to present the movie alongside director Luca Guadagnino.

Call Me By Your Name is about the relationship between a 17-year-old American-Italian boy, Elio (Chalamet), and the American student, Oliver (Hammer), who comes to live at his family’s home for the summer. Amid the sun-drenched splendor of the setting, Elio and Oliver discover the heady beauty of awakening desire over the course of a summer that will alter their lives forever.

The film is set to hit theaters on November 24!