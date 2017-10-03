Top Stories
Tue, 03 October 2017 at 12:27 pm

Kristen Stewart Picks Up Some Flowers While Hanging With Friends!

Kristen Stewart Picks Up Some Flowers While Hanging With Friends!

Kristen Stewart is having a floral moment!

The 27-year-old Come Swim actress was photographed walking around town with her friends, grabbing a bite to eat and stopping by the local florist to buy some very pretty flowers on Monday (October 2) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Stewart

Kristen visited the florist shop on the corner to pick up the yellow flowers – perhaps to bring home to girlfriend Stella Maxwell!

According to a new report, Kristen is currently being considered for an Elizabeth Banks-directed reboot of Charlie’s Angels franchise.
