James Corden Has Revealing Nickname for Julia Roberts' Husband Daniel Moder - Watch Here!

Julia Roberts hit the couch alongside Ben Schwartz on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (October 3) and the conversion quickly turned into a late late affair.

When the 39-year-old host goes to ask Julia, 49, about her husband Daniel Moder, he went ahead and revealed his special nickname for him is “big d–k” – praising Daniel on being blessed below the belt.

“I’m just immediately familiar with him for no reason whatsoever and I like the cat, I dig him, that’s all I’m going to say,” James continued after revealing the nickname. “We hang out in the restroom a lot.”

“My poor husband, he’s not even here to defend himself,” Julia added – Watch below!



Julia Roberts’ Husband & James Have Lots in Common

