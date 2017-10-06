Top Stories
Fri, 06 October 2017 at 9:36 pm

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Curves En Route to BET Awards 2017

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Curves En Route to BET Awards 2017

Blac Chyna put her killer curves on display on her way to the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards!

The 29-year-old model and reality TV star was spotted heading to the event on Friday (October 6) in Miami.

She was joined by her hairstylist Kellon Deryck.

Chyna wore a long-sleeve white cut-out top with matching pants and a pair of metallic heels, while Kellon looked sharp in a white button-up shirt, distressed tan pants, and sequined shoes.

Chyna completed her look with a white clutch and her hair in a braided top bun. Check out their full looks in our gallery.

The day before, Chyna was seen catching her flight out of Los Angeles’ LAX Airport in a camo jacket, black leggings, and a purse that read “All I Need is Love and Wi-Fi.”

ICYMI, Chyna and her ex Rob Kardashian are currently being sued by Chyna‘s other ex Pilot Jones for defamation and cyberbullying.

10+ pictures inside of Blac Chyna heading to the event…

