Fri, 06 October 2017 at 10:18 am

Keanu Reeves Debuts First Trailer for 'Replicas' at New York Comic Con 2017 - Watch Here!

Keanu Reeves Debuts First Trailer for 'Replicas' at New York Comic Con 2017 - Watch Here!

The first trailer for Keanu Reeves‘ upcoming sci-fi thriller Replicas has arrived!

The 52-year-old actor helped premiere the very first look of the flick at his 2017 New York Comic Con panel last night (October 5), where he was joined by director Jeffrey Nachmanoff and producer Stephen Hamel.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Keanu Reeves

In the film, Reeves plays a neuroscientist named William Foster whose wife and three kids are killed in a car crash. With the help of his best friend and fellow scientist Ed Whittle (Silicon Valley‘s Thomas Middleditch), Reeves brings them back to life by cloning their bodies and transferring their consciousness.

Alice Eve also stars. Replicas is scheduled for an early 2018 release through Entertainment Studios – Watch the very first trailer below!


‘Replicas’ Official Trailer
