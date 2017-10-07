Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Rare Family Photo With Pregnant Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is giving a look inside at his family life!

The 32-year-old soccer star took to his Instagram to share a peaceful photo of his family enjoying some time by a pond.

Cristiano was joined by his 23-year-old pregnant model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as well as his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and three-month-old twins.

“Picture of the day,” Cristiano captioned the photo, adding lots of heart emojis.

Cristiano and Georgina, who are reportedly expecting a baby girl, seem like they totally have this parenting thing down!

