Bella Thorne Has a Crush on Camila Cabello!

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Harvey Weinstein's Lawyer Reveals Her Thoughts on His Situation

Sat, 07 October 2017 at 1:19 am

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Rare Family Photo With Pregnant Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo is giving a look inside at his family life!

The 32-year-old soccer star took to his Instagram to share a peaceful photo of his family enjoying some time by a pond.

Cristiano was joined by his 23-year-old pregnant model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as well as his seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr. and three-month-old twins.

“Picture of the day,” Cristiano captioned the photo, adding lots of heart emojis.

Cristiano and Georgina, who are reportedly expecting a baby girl, seem like they totally have this parenting thing down!

Check out the sweet photo below…
  • KS_in_TP

    That poor woman. She looks like she doesn’t belong, like she’s a third wheel who’s kept around to give CR another kid. He doesn’t have a woman helping him raise any of this 3 kids – why should this lady be any different. He seems to be collecting children and tossing away the mothers.