Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' is Happening, Gives Details

Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth Rush Hour movie is in the works and a script has been locked in!

It has been over ten years since the third movie was released and the franchise has grossed nearly $850 million worldwide.

“It’s pretty good. Different,” Jackie told Extra about the script for the fourth film. “It’s not like drug dealer this is not like fake money, something different… I don’t want to always do the same thing again, again.”

Jackie says the movie will likely shoot in America first and then production will move to Hong Kong and China.