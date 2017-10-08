VP Mike Pence Walks Out of NFL Game Over Kneeling Players

Vice President Mike Pence decided to get up and leave an NFL game on Sunday (October 8) after multiple players were seen kneeling during the National Anthem.

The Vice President was in attendance at the game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers to watch Peyton Manning‘s number 18 retired during halftime.

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem,” Pence said in a statement to Deadline.