Sun, 08 October 2017 at 2:20 pm

VP Mike Pence Walks Out of NFL Game Over Kneeling Players

Vice President Mike Pence decided to get up and leave an NFL game on Sunday (October 8) after multiple players were seen kneeling during the National Anthem.

The Vice President was in attendance at the game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers to watch Peyton Manning‘s number 18 retired during halftime.

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us. While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem. I stand with President Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem,” Pence said in a statement to Deadline.
  • j b

    So he wasted tax payers money to fly to an NFL game just so that he could leave to help protest Donald Trump’s racist ideas.

  • Mary Prankster

    Fuck him !

  • Nurse Shadie

    What’s disrespectful is having these clowns in our administration refuse to even acknowledge and LISTEN to why these athletes are protesting in the first place!

  • Midnight

    He sure did! He knew perfectly well some players would take a knee. This was pathetically intentional in an attempt to make a point and fan the flames. Trump then tweets that he “ordered the VP to leave the game”if the players “disrespected” our country. Oh please. Americans should be up in arms over the waste of taxpayers money as you noted in order for Trump to “try” to have the last word. He and Mike have zero understanding of the situation. They are incapable of understanding.