Mon, 09 October 2017 at 1:36 pm

Gillian Anderson Says She's Done with 'The X-Files' After Season 11: 'This Will Be it for Me'

Gillian Anderson Says She's Done with 'The X-Files' After Season 11: 'This Will Be it for Me'

Gillian Anderson has announced that season 11 of The X-Files will be her last one.

The 49-year-old actress, who has been playing Dana Scully on and off since the show debuted on Fox in 1993, told press at 2017 New York Comic Con on Sunday (October 8) that she was probably done with the character/series after the upcoming season, the second season in the revival.

“No, no, I think this will be it for me,” Gillian expressed while sitting alongside co-stars David Duchovny and Mitch Pileggi, as well as creator Chris Carter.

“Because it felt like it wasn’t over,” Gillian added about doing season eleven (via ScreenRant). “It didn’t feel like we necessarily deliver everything the fans were expecting of us last time, and so it was that.”
