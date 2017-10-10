Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Kate Middleton Shows Tiny Baby Bump at First Appearance Since Pregnancy Announcement

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 10:59 pm

Eminem Slams Donald Trump in New Rap at BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 (VIDEO)

Eminem is taking on President Donald Trump in a new rap he debuted at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 10).

In the 4-minute a cappella freestyle, the 44-year-old rapper slams the president over immigration, white supremacy, the NFL, gun control, and more.

“Plus he gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that and/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored or would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” Eminem raps in one verse.

Eminem ends his rap with a message to his fans, giving them the middle finger if they support Trump.

Watch the full rap below.


Eminem Rips Into Donald Trump – BET Hip Hop Awards
Photos: Getty
