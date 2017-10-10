Eminem Slams Donald Trump in New Rap at BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 (VIDEO)

Eminem is taking on President Donald Trump in a new rap he debuted at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 10).

In the 4-minute a cappella freestyle, the 44-year-old rapper slams the president over immigration, white supremacy, the NFL, gun control, and more.

“Plus he gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that and/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored or would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” Eminem raps in one verse.



Eminem ends his rap with a message to his fans, giving them the middle finger if they support Trump.

Watch the full rap below.



Eminem Rips Into Donald Trump – BET Hip Hop Awards