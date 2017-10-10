Hillary Clinton Breaks Silence on Harvey Weinstein Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Hillary Clinton has released a statement on Harvey Weinstein after rape allegations have emerged.

Harvey is a longtime supporter and donor to Hillary‘s campaigns, and he is also a major Democratic Party fundraiser.

“I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated,” she said in a statement. “Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior.”

The statement came via Nick Merrill‏, her communications director.