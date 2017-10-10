The Most Popular Halloween Candy by U.S. State Revealed!
Have you ever wondered what the most popular candy is on Halloween? Well for the latest post in our 31 Days of Halloween series, we’re letting you know the most popular candy in each U.S. state!
CandyStore.com has broken down their sales data for the past ten years to reveal the top candy for every state, plus Washington, D.C.
Halloween spending is expected to hit $9.1 billion this year, with $2.7 billion of that amount going just to candy, according to the National Retail Federation.
Some of the most popular candies include Candy Corn, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&M’s, Skittles, and more.
Click inside for the list of the most popular candies by state…
Alabama – Candy Corn
Alaska – Twix
Arizona – Snickers
Arkansas – Jolly Ranchers
California – M&M’s
Colorado – Milky Way
Connecticut – Almond Joy
Delaware – Life Savers
Florida – Skittles
Georgia – Swedish Fish
Hawaii – Skittles
Idaho – Candy Corn
Illinois – Sour Patch Kids
Indiana – Hot Tamales
Iowa – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Kansas – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Kentucky – Tootsie Pops
Louisiana – Lemonheads
Maine – Sour Patch Kids
Maryland – Milky Way
Massachusetts – Sour Patch Kids
Michigan – Candy Corn
Minnesota – Tootsie Pops
Mississippi – 3 Musketeers
Missouri – Milky Way
Montana – Double Bubble Gum
Nebraska – Sour Patch Kids
Nevada – Hershey Kisses
New Hampshire – Snickers
New Jersey – Skittles
New Mexico – Candy Corn
New York – Sour Patch Kids
North Carolina – M&M’s
North Dakota – Hot Tamales
Ohio – Blow Pops
Oklahoma – Snickers
Oregon – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
Pennsylvania – M&M’s
Rhode Island – Candy Corn
South Carolina – Candy Corn
South Dakota – Starbursts
Tennessee – Tootsie Pops
Texas – Starbursts
Utah – Jolly Ranchers
Vermont – Milky Way
Virginia – Snickers
Washington – Tootsie Pops
Washington, D.C. – M&M’s
West Virginia – Blow Pops
Wisconsin – Starbursts
Wyoming – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups