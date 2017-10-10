The Most Popular Halloween Candy by U.S. State Revealed!

Have you ever wondered what the most popular candy is on Halloween? Well for the latest post in our 31 Days of Halloween series, we’re letting you know the most popular candy in each U.S. state!

CandyStore.com has broken down their sales data for the past ten years to reveal the top candy for every state, plus Washington, D.C.

Halloween spending is expected to hit $9.1 billion this year, with $2.7 billion of that amount going just to candy, according to the National Retail Federation.

Some of the most popular candies include Candy Corn, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&M’s, Skittles, and more.

Alabama – Candy Corn

Alaska – Twix

Arizona – Snickers

Arkansas – Jolly Ranchers

California – M&M’s

Colorado – Milky Way

Connecticut – Almond Joy

Delaware – Life Savers

Florida – Skittles

Georgia – Swedish Fish

Hawaii – Skittles

Idaho – Candy Corn

Illinois – Sour Patch Kids

Indiana – Hot Tamales

Iowa – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Kansas – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Kentucky – Tootsie Pops

Louisiana – Lemonheads

Maine – Sour Patch Kids

Maryland – Milky Way

Massachusetts – Sour Patch Kids

Michigan – Candy Corn

Minnesota – Tootsie Pops

Mississippi – 3 Musketeers

Missouri – Milky Way

Montana – Double Bubble Gum

Nebraska – Sour Patch Kids

Nevada – Hershey Kisses

New Hampshire – Snickers

New Jersey – Skittles

New Mexico – Candy Corn

New York – Sour Patch Kids

North Carolina – M&M’s

North Dakota – Hot Tamales

Ohio – Blow Pops

Oklahoma – Snickers

Oregon – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Pennsylvania – M&M’s

Rhode Island – Candy Corn

South Carolina – Candy Corn

South Dakota – Starbursts

Tennessee – Tootsie Pops

Texas – Starbursts

Utah – Jolly Ranchers

Vermont – Milky Way

Virginia – Snickers

Washington – Tootsie Pops

Washington, D.C. – M&M’s

West Virginia – Blow Pops

Wisconsin – Starbursts

Wyoming – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups