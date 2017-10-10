Top Stories
Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Pregnant Sisters Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Snap New Selfies Together!

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Jackie Chan's Daughter Comes Out as a Lesbian - See Her Empowering Instagram Posts

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

Tyler Posey Addresses Leaked Video Scandal for the First Time

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

A Statue of Anton Yelchin Was Just Erected at His Burial Site

Tue, 10 October 2017 at 2:25 am

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Real at 'Blackish' PaleyFest Presentation

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Real at 'Blackish' PaleyFest Presentation

Tracee Ellis Ross couldn’t contain her laughter on the red carpet!

The 44-year-old actress stepped out at the Blackish PaleyFest presentation on Monday night (October 9) at The Paley Center for Media in New York City.

She was joined on the carpet by the show’s executive producer Corey Nickerson and Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth.

During the event, the trio took to the stage to chat about the show, the power to be who you really are, being biracial and humor in acting.

“The humor for me is in telling the truth, not trying to be funny,” Tracee said during the discussion.

She later added, “Even when you know yourself, the courage to be yourself is a whole other journey.”

FYI: Tracee is wearing Chanel.

Just Jared on Facebook
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 01
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 02
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 03
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 04
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 05
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 06
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 07
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 08
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 09
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 10
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 11
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 12
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 13
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 14
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 15
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 16
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 17
tracee ellis ross blackish paleyfest panel 18

Photos: Starpix
Posted to: 00

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nelly's ex-girlfriend Ashanti is speaking out about his rape accusations - TMZ
  • Jordan Fisher is sharing his adoption story - Just Jared Jr
  • Kate Winslet and other celebrities are speaking out against Harvey Weinstein - TooFab
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi just released its first full trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Tiffany Thornton is defending her new marriage following her husband's passing in 2015 - Just Jared Jr
  • AndreaIFelder


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da45d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleHomeOpenCashJobsOpportunity/simple/work… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da45lgggg