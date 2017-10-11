Joe Jonas Takes His Adorable Husky Puppy for a Walk in WeHo

Joe Jonas stepped out to enjoy the sunshine with his cute dog Porky Basquiat!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer was spotted taking a stroll with his furry friend on Wednesday (October 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Joe kept it casual in his gym gear, including a black hoodie, leggings with red stripes, and a baseball cap.

“When you wear your Chuck Liddell shirt to the gym and run into Chuck Liddell,” Joe captioned the Instagram photo below that same day, in which he strikes a pose alongside the retired mixed martial artist and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Joe and his Game of Thrones girlfriend Sophie Turner just welcomed Porky into the family last month.

ICYMI, watch Joe and Camila Cabello duet to Grease together on Carpool Karaoke!