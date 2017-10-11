Top Stories
Wed, 11 October 2017 at 9:37 pm

Joe Jonas Takes His Adorable Husky Puppy for a Walk in WeHo

Joe Jonas Takes His Adorable Husky Puppy for a Walk in WeHo

Joe Jonas stepped out to enjoy the sunshine with his cute dog Porky Basquiat!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer was spotted taking a stroll with his furry friend on Wednesday (October 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Joe kept it casual in his gym gear, including a black hoodie, leggings with red stripes, and a baseball cap.

“When you wear your Chuck Liddell shirt to the gym and run into Chuck Liddell,” Joe captioned the Instagram photo below that same day, in which he strikes a pose alongside the retired mixed martial artist and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Joe and his Game of Thrones girlfriend Sophie Turner just welcomed Porky into the family last month.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Photos: Backgrid USA
