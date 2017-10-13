Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics & Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 8:42 pm

Gal Gadot Honors Patty Jenkins at Variety Power of Women Luncheon

Gal Gadot Honors Patty Jenkins at Variety Power of Women Luncheon

Gal Gadot had the opportunity to present Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins with a special honor!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress stepped out at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon on Friday afternoon (October 13) at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the ceremony, Gal took to the stage to recognize Patty for her philanthropic and trailblazing work in Hollywood.

Patty was honored for her work with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which provides a support network for formerly incarcerated young men and women.

“Nobody is born wanting to be the bad guy. I believe that a superhero is anyone, and anyone deserves to be that superhero,” Patty said during her acceptance speech.

Just Jared on Facebook
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 01
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 02
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 03
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 04
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 05
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 06
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 07
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 08
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 09
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 10
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 11
gal gadot honors patty jenkins variety luncheon 12

Photos: Rex USA
Posted to: Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Scott Disick will be given a private tour of the White House - TMZ
  • The Internet is freaking out over the color of these shoes - Just Jared Jr
  • Samantha Bee calls Harvey Weinstein the "white [Bill] Cosby" - TooFab
  • Ellen Pompeo is working on a new law drama for ABC - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Luke Perry dressed up as a Riverdale co-star to hide from the paparazzi - Just Jared Jr