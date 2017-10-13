Gal Gadot Honors Patty Jenkins at Variety Power of Women Luncheon

Gal Gadot had the opportunity to present Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins with a special honor!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman actress stepped out at the Variety Power of Women Luncheon on Friday afternoon (October 13) at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

During the ceremony, Gal took to the stage to recognize Patty for her philanthropic and trailblazing work in Hollywood.

Patty was honored for her work with the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which provides a support network for formerly incarcerated young men and women.

“Nobody is born wanting to be the bad guy. I believe that a superhero is anyone, and anyone deserves to be that superhero,” Patty said during her acceptance speech.