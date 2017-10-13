Kate Hudson Admits to Jimmy Kimmel That She Panicked Before Shaving Her Head - Watch Here!

Kate Hudson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday evening (October 13) and revealed there was one part of shaving her head for her role in Sia‘s directorial debut called Sister that indeed made her panic.

The 38-year-old actress revealed to Jimmy that it wasn’t about loosing the hair, it was about what she feared she might find underneath it all. “It’s funny, too, because when (the cut) first started, I didn’t think about it because it was (for) the role,” Kate explained. “It was like, ‘Oh, let’s do this!’”

“I didn’t think about it until it started. Oh! What is the shape of my head going to look like?” Kate recalled thinking. “I really started to panic. And all of the sudden it was like a birthing, like, ‘It’s a boy!’ But ‘It’s round!’”

Kate Hudson on Shaving Her Head

