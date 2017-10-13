Taylor Swift Hosts First 'Reputation' Listening Session at Her London Home!

Taylor Swift just welcomed some of her biggest fans into her home in London!

The 28-year-old superstar hosted her first Reputation listening party on Friday night (October 13) with 100 personally selected fans.

The group were among some of the first people in the world to hear the album in its entirety, which has now become a tradition before Taylor releases new music.

Fans in attendance took to Twitter to express their excitement about the event, writing that Taylor knew their names and admitted to stalking them online.

“I JUST WENT TO TAYLORS HOUSE, LISTENED TO REPUTATION EARLY AND MET TAYLOR IM SO EMOTIONAL RN 😭😭😭 #reputationsecretsession,” one fan wrote.

I JUST WENT TO TAYLORS HOUSE, LISTENED TO REPUTATION EARLY AND MET TAYLOR IM SO EMOTIONAL RN 😭😭😭 #reputationsecretsession — Morgen 🐍 (@shakeitoff6202) October 13, 2017

Click inside to see what else fans had to say…



I JUST MET TAYLOR SWIFT AND SHE KNEW MY NAME AND SHE CALLED ME BUDDY AND MY LIFE IS COMPLETE — abbie ~ reputation🖤 (@auntbeckyisbae) October 13, 2017

So I just met Taylor and she’s been stalking me for over a year and I’m crying #reputationsecretsessions — #POPTARTSQUAD4LYFE (@poptartsswift) October 13, 2017

How did I end up sitting on Taylor’s living room floor listening to her unreleased album with my best friends? #reputationsecretsessions — LetTheBlissBegin (@AlexWJ93) October 13, 2017

JUST GOT HOME FROM THE REPUTATION SECRET SESSION I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT OMGSJSHDHSJ — Chlo♡repuTAYtion (@UgSoHeCallsMeUp) October 13, 2017