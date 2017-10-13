Top Stories
Minka Kelly Says Harvey Weinstein Asked Her to Be His Girlfriend

Anna Faris &amp; Chris Pratt Shared Steamy Encounter Right After She Left Her First Husband

Taylor Swift Surprises Fan at Her Home - See the Pics &amp; Videos!

Harvey Weinstein Will Challenge Firing At Next Board Meeting

Fri, 13 October 2017 at 9:18 pm

Taylor Swift Hosts First 'Reputation' Listening Session at Her London Home!

Taylor Swift Hosts First 'Reputation' Listening Session at Her London Home!

Taylor Swift just welcomed some of her biggest fans into her home in London!

The 28-year-old superstar hosted her first Reputation listening party on Friday night (October 13) with 100 personally selected fans.

The group were among some of the first people in the world to hear the album in its entirety, which has now become a tradition before Taylor releases new music.

Fans in attendance took to Twitter to express their excitement about the event, writing that Taylor knew their names and admitted to stalking them online.

“I JUST WENT TO TAYLORS HOUSE, LISTENED TO REPUTATION EARLY AND MET TAYLOR IM SO EMOTIONAL RN 😭😭😭 #reputationsecretsession,” one fan wrote.

Click inside to see what else fans had to say…
Photos: Getty
