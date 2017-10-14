10 Best Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas for 2017!

Halloween is just about two weeks away and for the latest post in our 31 Days of Halloween series, we are going to give you some inspiration for pop culture costume ideas!

The most obvious costume choice right now definitely seems to be Pennywise the Clown from the horror movie It, which topped the box office throughout September and has become the highest grossing horror film of all time.

There are some other big movie and television characters, as well as some real-life people, that we expect to see represented this Halloween.

Click through the slideshow to get some Halloween costume ideas…