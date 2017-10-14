Kate Winslet's 'Wonder Wheel' Red Carpet Canceled at NY Film Festival

The red carpet before the 2017 New York Film Festival premiere of Kate Winslet‘s upcoming film Wonder Wheel has been canceled.

The film directed by Woody Allen starring the 42-year-old actress and Justin Timberlake is set to premiere in the closing spot of the film festival on Saturday, October 14.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Winslet

The decision to cancel the red carpet comes from the film’s distributor – Amazon Studios – in the immediate aftermath of the company announcing that studio head Roy Price has been put on a leave of absence following sexual harassment allegations.

Wonder Wheel will still screen at the festival before it hits theaters on December 1.

Also pictured inside: Kate Winslet taking part in a conversation during the NY Film Festival on Friday (October 13) at the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center in New York City.