Top Stories
Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Split Again After Reconciling

Michael Fassbender &amp; Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian &amp; Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim &amp; Kourtney!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 9:44 pm

Terrell Owens Does a 'Lion King' Dance on 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Terrell Owens Does a 'Lion King' Dance on 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Terrell Owens just can’t wait to be king and he’s moved his way on up to his highest score yet on Dancing With the Stars!

The 43-year-old former football player performed a quickstep during Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Terrell and his partner Cheryl Burke did a Lion King themed dance and earned 25 out of 30 points, their highest score of the season!

“I was the king of the #quickstep tonight. A BIG THANKS to @cherylburke. I AM THE KING NOW!” Terrell tweeted after the performance.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars, Terrell Owens

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ariel Winter's eight-year-old niece just got cast in a major TV role - TMZ
  • Olympian Gracie Gold says she's in treatment for an eating disorder and anxiety - Just Jared Jr
  • Seth Rogen is still DMing Donald Trump Jr. - TooFab
  • Nelly's accuser is dropping criminal charges - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Riverdale's Lili Reinhart is sharing her own sexual harassment story - Just Jared Jr