Terrell Owens Does a 'Lion King' Dance on 'DWTS' Disney Night (Video)

Terrell Owens just can’t wait to be king and he’s moved his way on up to his highest score yet on Dancing With the Stars!

The 43-year-old former football player performed a quickstep during Disney night on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.

Terrell and his partner Cheryl Burke did a Lion King themed dance and earned 25 out of 30 points, their highest score of the season!

“I was the king of the #quickstep tonight. A BIG THANKS to @cherylburke. I AM THE KING NOW!” Terrell tweeted after the performance.