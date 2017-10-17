Jennifer Morrison Debuts New Red Hair While Supporting Female Filmmakers

Jennifer Morrison shows off her new red hair while attending Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

The 38-year-old former Once Upon a Time actress commented on the new look on Instagram on her way to the event.

“#red by @riawna !!! She’s did it again. Thank you ri-ri! You are always magical!” she captioned a photo.

Jennifer met up with stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Zosia Mamet, and Lola Kirke at the event.