Tue, 17 October 2017 at 8:23 pm

Jennifer Morrison Debuts New Red Hair While Supporting Female Filmmakers

Jennifer Morrison Debuts New Red Hair While Supporting Female Filmmakers

Jennifer Morrison shows off her new red hair while attending Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

The 38-year-old former Once Upon a Time actress commented on the new look on Instagram on her way to the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Morrison

“#red by @riawna !!! She’s did it again. Thank you ri-ri! You are always magical!” she captioned a photo.

Jennifer met up with stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Zosia Mamet, and Lola Kirke at the event.
Photos: Getty, BFA
