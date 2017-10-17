Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:46 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Slim Figure in Form-Fitting Blue Dress

Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Slim Figure in Form-Fitting Blue Dress

Kourtney Kardashian puts hit slim figure on display in a form-fitting blue dress while out and about on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The 38-year-old reality star was spotted while taking her son Mason (not pictured) to his art class.

Kourtney also stepped out that day with her younger sister Kim to kick off their holiday shopping at a Christmas tree farm. Talk about an early start to the holidays! Have you thought about the holidays yet?
