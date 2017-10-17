Who Went Home on 'The Voice' 2017? Battle Rounds Week One Spoilers!

The first week of the battle rounds on The Voice took place this week and 12 pairs of contestants faced off to stay in the competition.

Each of the judges – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus – currently have 12 singers on their teams and they will be cutting the teams in half to keep 24 people on the show. The coaches are able to steal two singers each though, so there were will be 32 total contestants moving onto the next round.

On night one, three of the judges used their first steals, so only three singers actually went home.

On night two, only three battles were shown and then quick recaps of three others were played. Only one steal was used!

Click through the slideshow for the results…