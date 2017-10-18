Freddie Prinze Jr. & Brian Austin Green Meet Up for Cofffee!

Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2017 at 10:44 pm

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Brian Austin Green are hanging out again!

The 41-year-old and 44-year-old actors and longtime friends were spotted meeting up for coffee at the Brentwood Country Mart on Wednesday (October 18) in Brentwood, Calif.

The two stars chatted for a few minutes in the parking lot before giving each other a hug and heading back home.

Freddie and Brian co-starred on the ABC sitcom Freddie that ran from 2005 to 2006.

Brian recently appeared at the premiere of his new film Chasing Titles Vol. 1 in LA.
