Adam Lambert Rocks Purple Pants for Night Out in WeHo
Adam Lambert steps out in style as he arrives at the Delilah Club on Wednesday night (October 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 35-year-old rocker rocked a leather jacket, purple pants, and platform shoes as he and his friends enjoyed a night out on the town.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Adam Lambert
Earlier that night, Adam stopped by the Believer Spirit Day 2017 Concert, where he hit the stage to perform a rendition of Bon Jovi‘s hit song “Living on a Prayer.”
Watch a clip from his performance below!