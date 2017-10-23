Mon, 23 October 2017 at 10:33 pm
Lindsey Stirling Turns Into a Robot for Sci-Fi Dance on 'DWTS' Movie Night (Video)
Lindsey Stirling earned a perfect score for her sci-fi themed dance on Movie Night of Dancing With the Stars!
The 31-year-old violinist and her partner Mark Ballas did an Argentine tango set to the tune of Sevdaliza‘s “Human” during the live taping on Monday (October 23) in Los Angeles.
Lindsey and Mark earned 40 out of 40 possible points and they got rave reviews from the judges. Bruno Tonioli even said that this was the best dance of the season so far!
Watch the video below and make sure to vote!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC Posted to: Lindsey Stirling, Mark Ballas
Sponsored Links by ZergNet