Dakota Johnson Waves to Fans While Heading to a Wedding in Rio!

Dakota Johnson is definitely feeling the love!

The 28-year-old actress was spotted heading to the wedding between Michelle Alves and Guy Oseary on Tuesday (October 24) in Rio de Janiero, Brazil.

Dakota waved to the patiently waiting fans before getting into a car on the way to the event. Owen Wilson, Madonna and Bono are all reportedly attending the wedding as well.

Dakota was spotted landing in Rio on Monday (October 23) alongside other stars like Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Meyer. We hope they all have an amazing time at the big celebration!