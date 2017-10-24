Top Stories
Stella Maxwell Demonstrates How to Train Like an Angel!

Stella Maxwell Demonstrates How to Train Like an Angel!

Stella Maxwell is showing off her angelic secrets!

The 24-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel hosted a How to Train Like An Angel demonstration on Tuesday (October 24) at Sky Ting Yoga in New York City.

Stella and her trainer Beth Cooke showed how the runway model is preparing for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, sharing their best workout tips and tricks while wearing the new Victoria’s Secret Angel Max Sport Bra.

Fellow Angel Martha Hunt recently demonstrated how she’s training for the big day.

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on November 28 at 10 pm EST on CBS.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
