Andrew Garfield Continues 'Breathe' Press Tour in London

Andrew Garfield smolders during his interview with Magic Radio on Tuesday (October 24) at the Magic Radio Studio in London, England.

The 34-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy blazer over a blue dress shirt and sweater as he stopped by the radio show to promote his new movie Breathe.

“The character I play is an amazing man,” Andrew recently told ABC News about his role in the film. “He contracted polio when he was 28. He was then paralyzed from the neck down, and he couldn’t breathe for himself. They put a breathing tube in and he was connected to a ventilator where he was breathed for, for the rest of his life.”



Breathe is already in theaters in the United States, and hits theaters in the UK on October 27.