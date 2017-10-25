Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises 'Tonight Show' Audience Member with Epic 'Hamilton'-Inspired Freestyle!

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a lucky audience member very happy on Tuesday’s (October 24) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 37-year-old Hamilton creator joined Jimmy‘s house band for a segment called “Freestylin’ with The Roots” in which the musicians made up songs for those in studio inspired by their lives.

Lin-Manuel appeared during the very last freestyle and got an audience member who feels if a Broadway show was made about her life it would be called “The Sassy Life” and she would be played by Adele.

Lin-Manuel proceeded with an epic freestyle with a Hamilton-inspired twist – Watch below!



Freestylin’ with The Roots and Lin-Manuel Miranda

