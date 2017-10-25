Top Stories
Wed, 25 October 2017 at 11:27 am

Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises 'Tonight Show' Audience Member with Epic 'Hamilton'-Inspired Freestyle!

Lin-Manuel Miranda made a lucky audience member very happy on Tuesday’s (October 24) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

The 37-year-old Hamilton creator joined Jimmy‘s house band for a segment called “Freestylin’ with The Roots” in which the musicians made up songs for those in studio inspired by their lives.

Lin-Manuel appeared during the very last freestyle and got an audience member who feels if a Broadway show was made about her life it would be called “The Sassy Life” and she would be played by Adele.

Lin-Manuel proceeded with an epic freestyle with a Hamilton-inspired twist – Watch below!


Freestylin’ with The Roots and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Click inside to watch the rest of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Son Hates Hamilton but Loves Puerto Rico
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Roots

