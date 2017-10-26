Meet Stranger Things 2's Sadie Sink with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Stranger Things 2 is premiering in just a matter of hours and you’ll soon be introduced to the show’s newcomer Sadie Sink, who plays the role of Max.

We caught up with the 15-year-old actress to learn about some things you probably don’t know about her. She has previously been seen in the NBC series American Odyssey and she appeared in the movie The Glass Castle, which was released this past summer.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about Sadie:

1. I am a passionate Vegan. I actually was a vegetarian for about a year and when I was working on The Glass Castle with Woody Harrelson he and his family inspired me to become a Vegan.

2. I would drop everything to go and see Beyonce . After seeing her in concert during the Formation World Tour my life was changed!

3. I have 3 older brothers and 1 younger sister

4. My brother Mitchell and I both made our Broadway debuts at the same time.

5. My brother and I used to play at a park where all the kids on Broadway would go play at between shows, which is where I met Caleb and Gaten (who were both on Broadway at the time) long before Stranger Things.

6. My phone is never charged and I am constantly misplacing it.

7. I love documentaries. My favorite is Black Fish.

8. I love photography.

9. I have two dogs and a cat

10. I was so superstitious during my auditions for Stranger Things that after each audition I would put each audition scene on the car floor and refused to pick them up until after the process was over!

Make sure to binge watch Stranger Things 2 when it premieres at midnight PST on October 27!