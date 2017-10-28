Top Stories
Sat, 28 October 2017 at 4:05 pm

Kathy Griffin Slams Andy Cohen & Harvey Levin, Says They 'Live to Take Women Down'

Kathy Griffin‘s feud with Andy Cohen is getting ugly.

After the 49-year-old Watch What Happens Live host said “didn’t know” his former Bravo coworker, the 56-year-old comedian shared a 17-minute long video slamming Andy, saying that he was jealous of her before also claiming that he offered her cocaine before her interviews on his show.

““He was a miserable boss for all of those years. The whole time I was working there, I didn’t know how Andy Cohen wanted to be me,” Kathy says. “I didn’t know when they ended The D List and I desperately wanted to do a talk show, Andy Cohen would be the first television executive in the history of television to give himself a talk-show. Which seems to get picked up every season.”

Kathy also slammed TMZ‘s Harvey Levin for the way he handled her infamous Donald Trump decapitation photo by releasing his personal phone number.

“That’s his number. And I don’t have a minute to call him. Maybe you do,” Kathy said. “The reason I did that is that during the entire Trump scandal, I was doxxed so much that people obviously got my phone number, my address. The Trumpers came after me, and I just want you guys to know, Harvey Levin, a blogger, is very much in bed with everybody from Hollywood to Donald Trump.”

Kathy ended her video by saying, “People like Andy Cohen and Harvey Levin honestly live to take women down.”

Neither Andy or Harvey have responded to Kathy‘s comments yet.


