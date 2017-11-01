Top Stories
Wed, 01 November 2017 at 9:02 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 6 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 6 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (November 1) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This week’s episode, called “This Is Why You Play Survivor,” began with the afermath of the tribal council from last week – and even a tearful confessional from Ali.

Tensions grew as constestants bickered over eating habits, while pizza and soft drinks were at stake in the reward challenge. There was even a scary moment involving Cole passing out!

Who went home during tonight’s Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers…

Ali was blindsided at the Tribal Council and voted off.

Ali Voted Out

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • RHONJ star Teresa Giudice calls Sofia Vergara a "not so nice immigrant" - TMZ
  • Ed Sheeran rocks a pink, fur coat on Halloween! - Just Jared Jr
  • Celebs react to the terror attack in New York City - TooFab
  • Kit Harington isn't leaving HBO anytime soon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The guys of Descendants 2 are bobbing for apples - Just Jared Jr