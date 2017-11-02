Josh Gad, Kenneth Branagh & 'Murder on the Orient Express' Guys Reunite in London!

Josh Gad and Kenneth Branagh keep it dapper in their suits as they join their co-stars at a special photo call for their anticipated film Murder on the Orient Express held at St Pancras Station on Thursday (November 2) in London, England.

The 36-year-old actor and Kenneth, 56, were joined by their fellow castmates Tom Bateman, Leslie Odom Jr., Sergei Polunin and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as they promoted the flick.

Also directed by Kenneth himself, from the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again – Watch the trailer here!