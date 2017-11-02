Who Won the World Series 2017 - Dodgers or Astros?

After a seven game series, the 2017 World Series has come to an end and we finally have a winner!

Congratulations are in order for the Houston Astros! The team won Game 7 with a final score of 5-1!

This is the team’s first win in the World Series ever!

Houston notched five runs in the first two innings and then simply held on to win in the end. George Springer, the team’s center fielder, tied Reggie Jackson and Chase Utley for the most home runs in a single World Series with five.

CONGRATS to the Houston Astros!

ARE YOU HAPPY with the results of the World Series?