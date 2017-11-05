Amy Adams, Kerry Washington, & Zoe Saldana Go Glam for LACMA Gala 2017

Amy Adams looks stunning as she arrives at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress wore a silk blue dress covered in red bows was joined at the event by her husband Darren Le Gallo.

Other stars at the event included Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego, Annabelle Wallis, Salma Hayek and husband Francois Henri Pinault, Jane Fonda, Mark Hamill and wife Marilou, along with the event’s honoree Star Wars creator George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson.

FYI: Annabelle is wearing a Dior dress and Dior jewelry. Amy is wearing a Gucci gown, Gucci shoes, Cartier jewelry while carrying a Christian Louboutin clutch. Kerry‘s dress is by Gucci. Mellody‘s outfit is by Gucci. Jane is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Salma is wearing a Gucci dress. Zoe is wearing a Gucci dress.

