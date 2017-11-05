Top Stories
Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sun, 05 November 2017 at 1:30 am

Amy Adams, Kerry Washington, & Zoe Saldana Go Glam for LACMA Gala 2017

Amy Adams, Kerry Washington, & Zoe Saldana Go Glam for LACMA Gala 2017

Amy Adams looks stunning as she arrives at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci on Saturday night (November 4) at LACMA in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actress wore a silk blue dress covered in red bows was joined at the event by her husband Darren Le Gallo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amy Adams

Other stars at the event included Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana and husband Marco Perego, Annabelle Wallis, Salma Hayek and husband Francois Henri Pinault, Jane Fonda, Mark Hamill and wife Marilou, along with the event’s honoree Star Wars creator George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson.

FYI: Annabelle is wearing a Dior dress and Dior jewelry. Amy is wearing a Gucci gown, Gucci shoes, Cartier jewelry while carrying a Christian Louboutin clutch. Kerry‘s dress is by Gucci. Mellody‘s outfit is by Gucci. Jane is wearing an Elie Saab dress. Salma is wearing a Gucci dress. Zoe is wearing a Gucci dress.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 01
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 02
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 03
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 04
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 05
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 06
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 07
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 08
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 09
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 10
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 11
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 12
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 13
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 14
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 15
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 16
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 17
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 18
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 19
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 20
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 21
amy adams kerry washington zoe saldana go glam for lacma gala 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Amy Adams, Annabelle Wallis, Darren Le Gallo, Francois Henri Pinault, George Lucas, Jane Fonda, Kerry Washington, Marco Perego, Mellody Hobson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zoe Saldana

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr