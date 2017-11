Lady Gaga Resumes World Tour After Hiatus

Lady Gaga resumed her Joanne World Tour this weekend!

The 31-year-old superstar was on a hiatus and kicked off leg 2 of her tour in Montreal, Canada on Friday (November 3).

“We’re Back!❤️#JoanneWorldTour It feels so good to [be] on stage, I cried w happiness I’m back where I belong. My home. With u. #LittleMonsters,” Gaga tweeted at her followers after taking the stage.

We’re glad to see Gaga back on stage after having some health problems. She was forced to postpone the European leg of her tour until 2018 in order to rest.