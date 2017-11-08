Top Stories
CMA Awards 2017 - Full Coverage!

James McAvoy Goes Shirtless on Set of 'Split' Sequel

Ezra Miller Was Told He Made a Mistake By Coming Out as Queer

Find Out Why Janet Jackson Is Being Sued

Wed, 08 November 2017 at 10:27 pm

Michelle Monaghan Joins 'Nashville' Stars Chris Carmack & Sam Palladio at CMA Awards 2017

Michelle Monaghan sparkles on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2017 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 8) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 41-year-old The Path star showed off some skin in a sparkly, black jumpsuit for the show.

Other stars on the red carpet were Nashville hunks Chris Carmack and Sam Palladio.

Michelle will be hitting the stage during the awards show to present the award Female Vocalist of the Year.

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Paco Rabanne jumpsuit.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the awards show…
