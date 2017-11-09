Pippa Middleton Goes for a Bike Ride in London!

Pippa Middleton is getting some fresh air!

The 34-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge looked like she was enjoying her day while cycling through the city earlier this month (November 1) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton

Pippa debuted a shorter hairstyle in September, although she’s kept a relatively low profile in recent weeks.

She was spotted at the 2017 Wimbledon Tennis Championships back in the summer.

Back in May, Pippa tied the knot with James Matthews in London with nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte taking part in the ceremony.