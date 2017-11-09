Top Stories
Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CMA Awards - Full Coverage!

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Has Filed a Police Report Over Sexual Assault

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 2:22 pm

Pippa Middleton Goes for a Bike Ride in London!

Pippa Middleton Goes for a Bike Ride in London!

Pippa Middleton is getting some fresh air!

The 34-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge looked like she was enjoying her day while cycling through the city earlier this month (November 1) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pippa Middleton

Pippa debuted a shorter hairstyle in September, although she’s kept a relatively low profile in recent weeks.

She was spotted at the 2017 Wimbledon Tennis Championships back in the summer.

Back in May, Pippa tied the knot with James Matthews in London with nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte taking part in the ceremony.
Just Jared on Facebook
pippa middleton bike 01
pippa middleton bike 02
pippa middleton bike 03
pippa middleton bike 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Pippa Middleton

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr