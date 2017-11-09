Top Stories
8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

8 'Reputation' Lyrics Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote About Kanye West

Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Taylor Swift Sings 'New Year's Day' at Her Piano for Fans (Video)

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Ed Westwick Releases Statement After Second Rape Accusation

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Shirtless James McAvoy Attacks Police in Intense 'Glass' Set Photos

Thu, 09 November 2017 at 11:18 pm

Taylor Swift's 'New Year's Day' Lyrics Revealed Ahead of Album Launch!

Taylor Swift's 'New Year's Day' Lyrics Revealed Ahead of Album Launch!

Taylor Swift revealed her song “New Year’s Day” to the world just hours before her album reputation was released and you can read the lyrics here!

The 27-year-old singer dropped an acoustic performance of the song during ABC’s TGIT lineup. She is a huge fan of showrunner Shonda Rhimes‘ shows so it’s no surprise she chose this way of releasing the song.

“Don’t read the last page/ But I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong/ Or we’re making mistakes/ I want your midnights/ But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” Taylor sings in the chorus of the song.

Make sure to watch the performance of “New Year’s Day” right now!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot
Posted to: Lyrics, Music, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Terry Crews files a police report alleging sexual harassment - TMZ
  • Lizzy Greene hit a major milestone on Instagram - Just Jared Jr
  • Scott Disick is calling Kourtney Kardashian out on the upcoming KUWTK - TooFab
  • Dynasty has been picked up for a full season on The CW - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ashley Tisdale is heading back to TV - Just Jared Jr