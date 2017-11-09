Taylor Swift's 'New Year's Day' Lyrics Revealed Ahead of Album Launch!

Taylor Swift revealed her song “New Year’s Day” to the world just hours before her album reputation was released and you can read the lyrics here!

The 27-year-old singer dropped an acoustic performance of the song during ABC’s TGIT lineup. She is a huge fan of showrunner Shonda Rhimes‘ shows so it’s no surprise she chose this way of releasing the song.

“Don’t read the last page/ But I stay when it’s hard, or it’s wrong/ Or we’re making mistakes/ I want your midnights/ But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day,” Taylor sings in the chorus of the song.

Make sure to watch the performance of “New Year’s Day” right now!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics below!