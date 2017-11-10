Top Stories
Fri, 10 November 2017 at 12:40 pm

Harry Styles Gives Epic 'Sign of the Times' Performace on 'X Factor' Italy (Video)

Harry Styles Gives Epic 'Sign of the Times' Performace on 'X Factor' Italy (Video)

Harry Styles returned to the X Factor stage with a powerful performance of his hit song “Sign of the Times!”

The 23-year-old singer rocked a purple velvet suit as he took the stage on the Italian singing competition show on Thursday (November 9) in Milan, Italy.

The last time Harry performed on X Factor was back in 2015 with One Direction.

Watch below!

ICYMI, check out Harry‘s new music video for “Kiwi,” featuring a massive food fight.


Harry Styles canta Sign Of The Times a X Factor Italia – Live Show 3

