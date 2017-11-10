Harry Styles Gives Epic 'Sign of the Times' Performace on 'X Factor' Italy (Video)

Harry Styles returned to the X Factor stage with a powerful performance of his hit song “Sign of the Times!”

The 23-year-old singer rocked a purple velvet suit as he took the stage on the Italian singing competition show on Thursday (November 9) in Milan, Italy.

The last time Harry performed on X Factor was back in 2015 with One Direction.

Harry Styles canta Sign Of The Times a X Factor Italia – Live Show 3

